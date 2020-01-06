Triple whammy for Australia! Cyclone, floods likely amid wildfires

Sydney: Even as fires rage unabated across the country amid extremely arid conditions, Australia is to face the fury of winds as a tropical cyclone has formed off the northwestern coast on Monday, threatening nearby towns.

With destructive 125 kilometres (80 miles) per hour winds, tropical Cyclone Blake is likely to strengthen to a category two storm early on Tuesday when it skirts the Broome town, home to 14,000 people.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned residents to "prepare for cyclonic weather and organise an emergency kit including first-aid kit, torch, portable radio, spare batteries, food and water."

The storm is also expected to bring heavy rain and "a flood watch has been issued for coastal areas of the western Kimberley and eastern Pilbara," the bureau said.

Cyclone Blake is not expected to have an impact on the bushfires currently raging in other parts of the massive country.

Australia, it seems, is facing the full wrath of climate change. More than 12 million acres have already burned in the wildfires – an area larger than Switzerland. With more than a month to go in the fire season, many estimate that the damages could only get worse.

In response, the Australian government had deployed more military assets than when it had during World War II to mitigate the situation. Thousands of people, mainly from the southeastern coast, have already been evacuated in anticipation of adverse conditions.

Many fear that about half a million animals, some of them unique to the country, may have died in the fires.