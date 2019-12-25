Kangaroo cools down in pool to beat heat wave, video goes viral

Sydney: A video clip of a kangaroo cooling himself in a pool went viral on Twitter, with many posting funny comments.

An Australian news channel posted the 17-second clip and wrote: "A beautiful kangaroo has been spotted cooling off in a backyard pool in the New South Wales Hunter region." It credited Sharon Grady for the clip.

It got 93.9K views, 1K retweets and 3.7K likes.

One amused user posted: "Will someone please give it a stubby and a pair of sunglasses! Poor thing!!"

Another user posted: "Oh, that's gorgeous... hope he cools down from the #fires."

One user remarked: "A survivor... probably not for long."One post read: "Who's the boss?"

A Twitter user said: "Now, that's one cool kangaroo!"

One funny remark read: "Gorgeous. He has no top on, so looking a little embarrassed."

One tweet read: "Huge muscles.... Wouldn't like to try and get him out.... Stay as long as you want mate...."

"Get him a pina colada. He's earned it," read one tweet.

Australia's wildlife has been hard hit by fires that have destroyed more than 3.7 million hectares of bushland and killed six people, The Straits Times reported.

“With scorching heat and fire conditions expected to worsen, animal sanctuaries and rescue organisations have to decide whether to try to evacuate threatened areas or risk staying to try to protect the animals,” the report reads.