Gunman opens fire at memorial for shooting victim in Chicago, 13 injured

Picture for representation
Chicago: A shooting early Sunday at a house party held in honour of someone who was killed in April left 13 people wounded, four of the critically, Chicago police said.

The shooting stemmed from a dispute at the memorial party, Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said at an early morning news conference. He said shots were first fired just after 12:30am

The victims range in age from 16 to 48 and suffered different and various gunshot wounds to their bodies. Two people were being questioned, Waller said. One of them was arrested with a weapon, he said, while the other was wounded. Waller said police recovered a revolver.
It looked like they were just shooting randomly at people as they exited the party," Waller said.

Waller did not provide details on the person who was being memorialised, including who the person was.

Waller described three different shooting scenes at the residential location in the city's Englewood neighbourhood, a predominantly low-income stretch of the city roughly 10 miles (16 kilometres) southwest of downtown that has high crime.

The shooting started inside, then more shots were fired as people began spilling out of the house. Shots were also fired at a third place nearby, Waller said.

He described the shooting as an isolated incident. The shooting comes as the city has been on the verge of closing out 2019 with sizeable drops in shootings and homicides for the third straight year.

