{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Pakistan court hands death penalty to former prez Musharraf in high treason case

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Pakistan court hands death penalty to former prez Musharraf in high treason case
Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf. File photo: AFP
SHARE

Islamabad: Pakistan's ex-military ruler Pervez Musharraf was on Tuesday sentenced to death in the high treason case by a special court here, according to media reports.

A three-member bench of the special court, headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, handed Musharraf, 76, death sentence in the long-drawn high treason case against him for suspending the Constitution and imposing emergency rule in 2007, a punishable offence for which he was indicted in 2014.
WORLD
Video shows Musharraf seeking US support to regain power

The former Army chief left for Dubai for medical treatment in March 2016 and has not returned since, citing security and health reasons.

The special court comprising Justice Seth, Justice Nazar Akbar of the Sindh High Court (SHC) and Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court announced the verdict it had reserved on November 19, the Dawn newspaper reported.  

Advertisement
MORE IN WORLD
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES