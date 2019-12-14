US, UK, Canada issue travel advisories for India's Northeast amidst rising protests

The ongoing protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 in the norttheastern states have prompted nations like the United States, United Kingdom and Cannada to issue a travel advisory to its citizens against visiting these regions.

An advisory issued by the American embassy on Friday stated that the US citizens should "exercise caution in light of media reports of protests and violence in response to the approval of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill".

The US said they have also temporarily suspended official travel to Assam.

"Internet and mobile communications may be disrupted. Transport may be affected in various parts of the region. Protests have also been reported in other parts of the country," the advisory stated.

American citizens have been asked to keep a low profile, be aware of surroundings, monitor local media for updates, review personal security plans and notify friends and family for safety.

Tens of thousands of protesters against CAB -- which has now become a law, are on the streets of northeast since Wednesday, clashing with police and plunging the region into a chaos.

The Central government has deployed a huge number of security personnel in these areas and is in talks with all the stakeholders.

UK cautions tourists

The United Kingdom's advisory advised tourists against venturing into the northeastren states of the country due to the indefinite curfew and suspension of internet services there. It added that transport may also be affected in various parts of the region due to the violent protests.

"If there is a need for essential travel, potential travellers should monitor the local media for the latest information, follow instructions provided by local authorities and "allow more time for travel", it said.

Canada alerts citizens

Canada has asked its citizens to avoid "non-essential travel to the northeast" in view of the ongoing protests.

Canada embassy issued a travel advisory on Saturday for its citizens requesting them to avoid their trip to Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland.

(With inputs from IANS.)