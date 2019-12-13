UK destined for Brexit as election triumph looms for Johnson

London: Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was set for a resounding victory in Britain's election, allowing him to deliver Brexit on January 31 in what would be the country's most significant geopolitical move in 70 years.

For Johnson, whose brief tenure in power has been marked by chaotic scenes in parliament and stark division on the streets over Britain's tortuous departure from the European Union, the victory in Thursday's contest is vindication.

An exit poll suggested on Friday that Boris Johnson is set to be re-elected as British prime minister with a landslide majority in the country's general elections in a victory that will end the uncertainty over Brexit and will help him to take the UK out of the European Union by the end of next month.

Johnson's Conservative Party took a string of former Labour strongholds, according to the BBC/ITV/Sky exit poll.

Labour have lost seats in the north of England and Wales in areas that voted Leave in the 2016 EU referendum.

The results of the exit poll suggest a Tory majority of 86 as being broadly accurate, although most seats have yet to declare. Opposition Labour Party are on course to lose 71 seats, the exit poll suggests. It would be the biggest Conservative victory since 1987, the poll suggests.

Reacting to the exit polls, Johnson thanked the Conservative Party's voters, candidates and volunteers.



"We live in the greatest democracy in the world," he tweeted.

The Opposition Labour Party, which looked set for one of its worst performances since 1935 as the so-called red wall of the party's heartlands towards the north of England looked set for significant knockdowns, conceded that voters seemed to have voted strongly on the basis of Brexit.



Staff members count votes at a counting centre in Islington during Britain's general election, London, Britain December 12, 2019. Reuters/Hannah McKay

The first sign of what the results held in store came with a definitive exit poll released at the close of voting at 2200 GMT on Thursday.

Educated at the country's most elite school and recognisable by his bombastic style, the 55-year-old must not only deliver Brexit but also convince Britons that the contentious divorce, which would lead to lengthy trade talks, is worth it.

A decisive Conservative win would mark the ultimate failure of opponents of Brexit who plotted to thwart a 2016 referendum vote through legislative combat in parliament and prompted some of the biggest protests in recent British history.

An exit poll showed the Conservatives winning a landslide 368 seats, more than enough for a comfortable majority in the 650-seat parliament and the biggest Conservative national election win since Margaret Thatcher's 1987 triumph.

"I hope you enjoy a celebration tonight," Johnson told supporters in an email. "With any luck, tomorrow we’ll be getting to work."

If the exit poll is accurate and Johnson's bet on a snap election has paid off, he will swiftly ratify the Brexit deal he struck with the EU so that the United Kingdom can leave on January 31 - 10 months later than initially planned.

But nearly half a century after joining what has become the world's largest trading bloc, Johnson faces the daunting challenge of building new relationships and preserving Britain's place as a global trading hub.

Brexit far from over



A majority will allow Johnson to lead the United Kingdom out of the club it first joined in 1973. But Brexit is far from over. He faces the daunting task of negotiating a trade agreement with the EU, possibly in just 11 months.



The outcome of the negotiations will shape the future of Britain’s $2.7 trillion economy while Brexit could yet threaten the unity of the 312-year-old United Kingdom.

After January 31, Britain will enter a transition period during which it will negotiate a new relationship with the remaining 27 EU states.

This can run until the end of December 2022 under the current rules, but the Conservatives made an election promise not to extend the transition period beyond the end of 2020.

A large majority could give him the political security to extend the trade talks beyond 2020 because he could overrule the Brexit hardliner European Research Group (ERG) faction inside the party.

"The bigger the Tory majority, of course, the less influence over this the ERG and Eurosceptics will have," said Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party. "It will be called Brexit but it won't really be."

“Get Brexit done”



Johnson called the first Christmas election since 1923 to break what he said was the paralysis of Britain's political system after more than three years of crisis over how, when or even if to leave the European Union.



The face of the victorious "Leave" campaign in the 2016 referendum, Johnson fought the election under the slogan of "Get Brexit Done", promising to end the deadlock and spend more on health, education and the police.

He was helped early in the election by Farage's Brexit Party which stood down hundreds of candidates in a bid to prevent the pro-Brexit vote from being split. Early results showed the Brexit Party had poached a significant number of voters from Labour.

While Brexit framed the election, the slow-motion exit from the EU has variously fatigued, enthused and enraged voters while eroding loyalties to the two major parties.

The exit poll suggests Johnson's strategy had breached Labour's so-called "Red Wall" of seats across the Brexit-supporting areas of the Midlands and northern England where he cast his political opponents as the out-of-touch enemies of Brexit.

France's European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin said Europe would have clarity if the exit poll was accurate.

"The most important with Brexit is not the way we divorce, it's what we build afterwards," she told reporters in Brussels.