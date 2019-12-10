{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Chilean Air Force says Antarctica-bound plane missing with 38 on board

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Chilean Air Force says Antarctica-bound plane missing with 38 on board
Representational Image
SHARE

Santiago: The Chilean Air Force reported on Monday the disappearance of one of its cargo planes that was headed to a base in Antarctica with 38 people on board.

The Hercules C130 aircraft took off at 4:55 p.m. (1955 GMT) from the southern city of Punta Arenas and operators lost contact with it shortly after 6:00 p.m.

"On board the C130 Hercules are 38 people, of which 17 are crew members of the aircraft and 21 are passengers," the Air Force said in a statement.

A state of alert was declared after communication with the plane was lost, and a search and rescue team was activated.

The aircraft was travelling to perform logistical support tasks for the maintenance of Chilean facilities at the Antarctic base.

(Further details awaited)

Advertisement
MORE IN WORLD
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES