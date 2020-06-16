COVID-19 Live | India's death toll rises to 9,900, number of cases at 3.43 lakh

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally rose further on Tuesday to cross 3.43 lakh and the death toll neared the 10K-mark even as the central and state governments stepped up their focus on ramping up testing capabilities and availability of beds for treating those infected with the dreaded virus infection.

India reported 10,667 new COVID-19 cases and 380 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the country now stands at 3,43,091 including 1,53,178 active cases, 1,80,013 cured/discharged/migrated and 9,900 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its Tuesday morning update.

This is the eight consecutive day that India reported over 10,000.

In this backdrop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of states and representatives of union territories on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss ways to check the pandemic as a phased lockdown exit continues across the country.

Amid rising number of cases, Tamil Nadu government announced total lockdown for Chennai and its suburbs from June 19-30 when only essential services would be allowed. The decision followed suggestions from an expert panel on scaling down lockdown relaxations to check the spread of the virus in the state, which recorded 44 deaths and over 1,800 new cases to take its tally to 479 fatalities and over 46,000 confirmed cases.

At the same time, Delhi and Gujarat governments said they had no plans to reimpose the lockdown again amid persistent rumours about re-imposition of the curbs, particularly in the national capital where the cases have seen a rapid increase in the recent past.

Beds at an isolation ward for COVID-19 patients during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, at Shehnai Banquet Hall in New Delhi, Monday. Photo: PTI

India is the world's fourth worst hit nation by the novel coronavirus infection in terms of total number of confirmed cases after the US, Brazil and Russia, as per the online COVID-19 tracker of Johns Hopkins University. In terms of the number of deaths, India is ranked ninth after the US, Brazil, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Mexico and Belgium.

India is ranked sixth with regard to the number of recoveries, after the US, Brazil, Russia, Italy and Germany.

Globally, nearly 80 lakh people have tested positive for the virus ever since it was first reported in China last December, while more than 4.34 lakh have lost their lives. However, nearly 38 lakh have recovered too worldwide.