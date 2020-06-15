Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites to be held in Mumbai today

Mumbai: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites will be performed in Mumbai on Monday.

"The last rites will be performed after his father and other family members arrive in Mumbai from Patna on Monday," his spokesperson said.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his residence on Sunday morning by his domestic help.

Rajput, who made the storybook transition from Patna boy to television and then the starry lights of the Hindi film industry, was the youngest of five siblings and is survived by his father and four sisters.

Rajput's last screen appearance was Nitesh Tiwari's 2019 film "Chhichhore", where he played the role of a father who conveys a message of hope and affirmation to his son who has attempted to kill himself.

Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. An extremely talented young star, gone too soon. May his soul rest in peace.



My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) June 14, 2020

Rajput's sudden death comes days after his former manager, 28-year-old Disha Salian, ended her life by jumping from a high rise building on June 9.

"It's such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha's family and friends. May your soul rest in peace," he had said, mourning her death.

Back home in Patna, as crowds gathered outside Rajput's father's home, Laxmi, the caretaker, told mediapersons that the actor's eldest sister who lives in Chandigarh would be flying in to accompany their father to Mumbai.

As news of the tragic death spread and condolences poured in, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him as a bright young actor gone too soon.

"He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti," the prime minister said on Twitter.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar were among those who expressed their shock and condolences to his family.

The beginnings were small and there were miles to go for the young actor with starry dreams.

An engineering student, Rajput left his course at the Delhi Technological University in the early 2000s to enroll in choreographer Shiamak Davar's dance classes and later joined acting guru Barry John's classes.

He also performed as a background dancer in the song Dhoom again with Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the 2006 film Dhoom 2.

But it was the small screen that gave the "outsider" his breakout role as the mild-mannered Manav in the Ekta Kapoor-produced soap opera Pavitra Rishta in 2009.

He left the show in 2011 and two years later made his film debut with Kai Po Che!.

He also starred in films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Raabta, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya. But his most prominent role came as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's in the 2007 biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Rajput's sudden death came as another shock for the film fraternity, still recovering from the deaths of Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Basu Chatterjee.

For many, Rajput's death was a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance to be sensitive, empathetic and available to those who might be suffering silently.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)