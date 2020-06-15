COVID-19 Live | 11.5k new cases take India's tally to 3.30 lakh

New Delhi: India on Monday witnessed a spike of over 11,000 cases second day in a row with 325 deaths taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,32,424, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data revealed.

According to the ministry, at least 11,502 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours -- the fourth consecutive day showing an increase of over 10,000 cases.

A total of 325 people died during the same time taking the toll to 9,520, the Health Ministry data said.

India registered more than 10,000 cases per day for the past four days becoming the fourth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic .

With 9,195 fatalities till Sunday, India is the ninth worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 deaths. The Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world, put India in the ninth position in terms of death toll and fourth in terms of total caseload.

For the seventh consecutive day, the number of recoveries (1,69,797) remained higher than the active ones (1,53,106).

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state in the country with total cases crossing the one lakh mark – 1,07,958 cases, including 3,950 deaths. Maharashtra witnessed a spike of 3,390 cases in last 24 hours with 120 fatalities.

People spend their evening on the promenade at Marine Drive, amid the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Mumbai, Sunday. Photo: PTI

It is followed by Tamil Nadu with 44,661 cases and the national capital with 41,182 COVID-19 cases.

Delhi witnessed a growth of 2,224 cases in last 24 hours with 56 deaths taking the total number of fatalities in the national capital to 1,327.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 23,544 cases and 1,477 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (13,615), Rajasthan (12,694), Madhya Pradesh (10,802) and West Bengal (11,087).

The overall number of global COVID-19 cases was nearing 7.9 million, while the death toll has surged to over 4,32,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 78,93,700, while the fatalities stood at 4,32,922, the University's Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

With 20,93,508 cases and 1,15,732 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, according to the CSSE.