{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Dhoni biopic star Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in Mumbai home

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Dhoni biopic star Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in Mumbai home
SHARE

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the protagonist in Neeraj Pandey's 2016 release MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, was found dead in Mumbai on Saturday.

Media reports said that he was found hanging at his home in Bandra.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in Mumbai home

He was 34.

He made his film debut in Abhishek Kapoor's 2013 release, Kai Po Che, and was seen in films like Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, Raabta, Kedarnath and Shudh Desi Romance. His last film to hit screen was Chhichhore.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in Mumbai home

On June 8, Sushant's former manager Disha Salian had committed suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of her apartment in Malad.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in Mumbai home

The young celebrity manager was reportedly with her fiance when she took the drastic step. She was declared dead on being rushed to a hospital in Borivali.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in Mumbai home

Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha had managed celebrities like Varun Sharma and comedian Bharti Singh in the past.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in Mumbai home

Film and cricket fraternity expressed shock and disbelief over Sushanth's death.

(Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Seek the help of psychiatrist, if needed. Helpline number: 022 2754 6669)

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES