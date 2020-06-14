Dhoni biopic star Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in Mumbai home

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the protagonist in Neeraj Pandey's 2016 release MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, was found dead in Mumbai on Saturday.

Media reports said that he was found hanging at his home in Bandra.

He was 34.

He made his film debut in Abhishek Kapoor's 2013 release, Kai Po Che, and was seen in films like Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, Raabta, Kedarnath and Shudh Desi Romance. His last film to hit screen was Chhichhore.

On June 8, Sushant's former manager Disha Salian had committed suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of her apartment in Malad.

The young celebrity manager was reportedly with her fiance when she took the drastic step. She was declared dead on being rushed to a hospital in Borivali.

Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha had managed celebrities like Varun Sharma and comedian Bharti Singh in the past.

Film and cricket fraternity expressed shock and disbelief over Sushanth's death.

(Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Seek the help of psychiatrist, if needed. Helpline number: 022 2754 6669)