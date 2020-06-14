COVID-19 LIVE | Over 11,900 fresh cases, 311 deaths in last 24 hrs, India tally tops 3.2 lakh

New Delhi: India's coronavirus tally rose to 3,20,922 cases on Sunday as it recorded the biggest single-day spike of 11,929 fresh infections in the last 24 hours and 311 deaths.

This is the second consecutive day that India has recorded more than 11,000 new infections in a day.

The country has jumped two positions since last Sunday to become the fourth worst-hit country by the pandemic after the United States, Brazil and Russia.

Over 60,000 thousand new patients and 2,000 deaths have been recorded over the last one week as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat remain the worst-affected states.

The number of deaths reported in the country is now at 9,195. The number of active cases stands at 1,49,348, while 1,62,379 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the Health Minister said in a statement.

The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

The number of recoveries are more than the active cases as 50.60 per cent of the patients have recovered so far, an official said.

As many as 113 out of the 311 more deaths were from Maharashtra, followed by 57 in Delhi, 33 in Gujarat and 30 in Tamil Nadu.

There were 20 more fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in West Bengal and 10 in Rajasthan. Haryana and Telangana registered eight more coronavirus deaths each, followed by seven in Madhya Pradesh, three in Bihar.

Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab and Uttarakhand reported two deaths each.

Out of the total 9,195 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,830 deaths followed by Gujarat with 1,448 deaths, Delhi with 1,271, West Bengal with 463, Madhya Pradesh with 447, Tamil Nadu with 397, Uttar Pradesh with 385, Rajasthan with 282 and Telangana with 182 deaths.

The death toll reached 82 in Andhra Pradesh, 81 in Karnataka, 78 in Haryana and 65 in Punjab.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 55 fatalities due to the coronavirus disease, while 39 deaths have been reported from Bihar, 23 from Uttarakhand, 20 from Kerala, 10 from Odisha and eight from Jharkhand.

Assam recorded eight COVID-19 fatalities, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh registered six deaths each, Chandigarh has five, Puducherry has two, while Meghalaya, Tripura and Ladakh have reported one COVID-19 fatality each, according to ministry data.

More than 70 per cent of the deaths have happened due to comorbidities, it added.

The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 1,04,568 followed by Tamil Nadu at 42,687, Delhi at 38,958, Gujarat at 23,038, Uttar Pradesh at 13,118, Rajasthan at 12,401, West Bengal at 10,698 and Madhya Pradesh at 10,641, according to the health ministry's data updated in the morning.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 6,824 in in Karnataka, 6, 749 in Haryana and 6,290 in Bihar. It has risen to 5,965 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,878 in Jammu and Kashmir, 4,737 in Telangana and 3,723 in Odisha.

Assam has reported 3,718 COVID-19 cases so far, while Punjab has 3,063 cases. A total of 2 407 people have been infected by the virus in Kerala and 1,785 in Uttarakhand.

Jharkhand has registered 1,711 cases, while 1,512 cases have been reported from Chhattisgarh, 1,046 from Tripura, 523 from Goa, 502 from Himachal Pradesh, 449 from Manipur, 437 from Ladakh and 345 from Chandigarh.

Puducherry has 176 COVID-19 cases, Nagaland has 163, Mizoram has 107, Arunachal Pradesh has 87, Meghalaya 44 while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 38 infections so far.

Sikkim has reported 63 cases, while Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 35 infections.

The ministry's website said that 7,436 cases are being reassigned to states and "our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR".

State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.