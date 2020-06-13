COVID-19 LIVE | Over 11,000 COVID-19 cases in single day, India tally crosses 3 lakh

New Delhi: For the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak, India recorded over 11,000 new cases in a day taking the tally to 3,08,993, while the death toll rose to 8,884 with a spike of 386 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country has registered 11,458 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours till Saturday 8am.

India on Thursday went past the United Kingdom to become the fourth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Worldometer.

The number of active cases stands at 1,45,779, while 1,54,330 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

Out of the total 8,498 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,717 deaths followed by Gujarat with 1,415 deaths, Delhi with 1,214,West Bengal with 451, Madhya Pradesh with 440, Tamil Nadu with 367, Uttar Pradesh with 365, Rajasthan with 272 and Telangana with 174 deaths.

The death toll reached 80 in Andhra Pradesh, 79 in Karnataka, 70 in Haryana and 63 in Punjab.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 53 fatalities due to the coronavirus disease, while 36 deaths have been reported from Bihar, 20 from Kerala, 21 from Uttarakhand, 10 from Odisha and eight from Jharkhand.

Assam recorded eight COVID-19 related deaths, while Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh have registered six fatalities each, Chandigarh has five, Puducherry has two, while Meghalaya, Tripura and Ladakh have reported one COVID-19 fatality each, according to ministry data.

More than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, the ministry's website stated.

Over 1 lakh cases in Maharashtra

The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 1,01,141 followed by Tamil Nadu at 40,698, Delhi at 36,824, Gujarat at 22,527, Uttar Pradesh at 12,616, Rajasthan at 12,068 and Madhya Pradesh at 10,443, according to the health ministry's data updated in the morning.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 10,244 in West Bengal, 6,516 in Karnataka, 6,334 in Haryana and 6,103 in Bihar.

It has risen to 5,680 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,730 in Jammu and Kashmir, 4,484 in Telangana and 3,498 in Odisha.

Assam has reported 3,498 COVID-19 cases so far while Punjab has 2,986 cases. A total of 2,322 people have been infected by the virus in Kerala and 1,724 in Uttarakhand.

Jharkhand has registered 1,617 cases, while 1,429 cases have been reported from Chhattisgarh, 961 from Tripura, 486 from Himachal Pradesh, 463 from Goa, 385 from Manipur and 334 from Chandigarh.

Ladakh has 239 COVID-19 cases, Puducherry has 157 cases, Nagaland has 156, Mizoram has 104, Arunachal Pradesh has 67, Meghalaya 44 while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 38 infections so far.

Sikkim has reported 63 cases, while Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 30 infections.

The ministry's website said that 7,984 cases are being reassigned to states and "our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR".

State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.

Global COVID-19 cases top 7.6 million

The global number of COVID-19 cases has increased to over 7.6 million, while the death toll surged past 425,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 7,632,377, while the deaths increased to 425,385, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US continues with the world's highest number of confirmed cases and deaths at 2,046,643 and 114,672, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 828,810 infections.

This was followed by Russia (510,761), India (308,993), the UK (294,402), Spain (243,209), Italy (236,305), Peru (214,788), France (193,220), Germany (187,226), Iran (182,525), Turkey (175,218), Chile (160,846), Mexico (139,196), Pakistan (125,933) and Saudi Arabia (119,942), the CSSE figures showed.

Regarding fatalities, Brazil has overtaken the UK in the second position with 41,828 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest number of fatalities in Europe.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (41,566), Italy (34,223), France (29,377), Spain (27,136) and Mexico (16,448).