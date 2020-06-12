{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Parotas are not rotis, will attract 18 per cent GST: AAR

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Parotas are not rotis, will attract 18pc GST: AAR
SHARE

New Delhi: Ready-to-eat parotas, unlike rotis, need to be further processed for human consumption and hence are liable for 18 per cent GST, the AAR has said.

Bengaluru-based ID Fresh Foods had approached the Karnataka bench of the Authority of Advance Ruling (AAR) on whether preparation of whole wheat parota and Malabar parota can be classified under Chapter 1905 attracting 5 per cent GST.
NATION
People's movement from 9pm-5am prohibited, buses, trucks can ply on highways: MHA

The applicant is a food products company involved in preparation and supply of ready-to-cook items like idli and dosa batter, parota and chapatis, among others.

The AAR in its ruling observed that parota does not have any specific entry in Customs Tariff Act or GST tariff.

It said 5 per cent GST is applicable on products subject to fulfilment of conditions that they are classified under heading 1905 or 2106, and they must be either khakhra, plain chapatti or roti.

While 'parota' falls under heading 2106, it is neither khakhra, plain chapatti or roti.

"Further, the products khakhra, plain chapatti and roti are completely cooked preparations, do not require any processing for human consumption and hence are ready to eat food preparations, whereas the impugned product (whole wheat Parotas and Malabar Parotas) are not only different from the said khakhras, plain chapatti or roti but also are not like products in common parlance as well as in the respect of essential nature of the product.
KERALA
Kerala records 78 new COVID-19 cases, 32 recoveries on Friday

"These products also require further processing for human consumption," the AAR said.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said tax arbitrage to the tune of 13 per cent (18 per cent minus 5 per cent ) has given rise to a classification dispute between a 'roti' and 'parota', without appreciating the ground reality that these terms are used interchangeably in common Indian language.

"This classification dispute would give shockwaves to the entire supply chain engaged in 'ready to eat foods', and such businesses are looking at high tax risk in relation to the tax positions taken since July 2017," Mohan added.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES