Southwest Monsoon proceeds north, Maharashtra, Odisha receive showers

The southwest monsoon which arrived in Kerala on June 1 is spreading its wings across India has arrived in the coastal states of Maharashtra, Odisha and Telengana, the India Meteorological Department informed on Thursday.

The monsoon arrived in Maharashtra on Thursday with rains lashing some coastal parts of the state, an IMD official here said.

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in some parts of the state in next 48 hours.

The southwest monsoon has arrived in Maharashtra. The onset line is passing over Harnai, Solapur, Ramagundum (Telangana) and Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh)," IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said.

"Conditions are favourable for further advancement in some more parts of Maharashtra in next 48 hours. Heavy rainfall warnings are issued, he said.

Rains lashed parts of the coastal Sindhudurg district, which is located at the southern end of Maharashtra, including Amboli, Vengurla and other neighbouring areas, since 11 am on Thursday, another official said.

The Mumbai civic body last week issued an advisory fearing rise in monsoon-related diseases in addition to the coronavirus infections.

It asked citizens to visit nearby clinics or inform community health volunteers if they experience symptoms like fever with chills, joint pains, rashes, cough, breathlessness, diarrhoea, vomiting and sore throat.

The civic body also appealed to citizens to keep premises of their residential buildings and surrounding areas clean to prevent breeding of mosquitoes in any disposed articles.

As Goa prepares for arrival of the south-west monsoon, the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall along with high speed winds in isolated places in North and South Goa districts.

The coastal state experienced pre-monsoon showers earlier this week.

Odisha

The southwest monsoon also officially arrived in Odisha on Thursday, triggering rainfall in several parts of the state, the Meteorological Centre here said.

The onset of the monsoon brought cheers to the farmers as several districts, including Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam experienced rainfall of varied intensity during the day.

"The southwest monsoon has made an onset over Odisha. Several southern districts of the state have so far been covered by the monsoon," H R Biswas, the director of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, told PTI.

The movement of the southwest monsoon is being facilitated to a great extent by a low pressure area formed over east-central Bay of Bengal, Biswas said.

Conditions are now favourable for its further advancement to other parts of the state, another MeT official said, adding that the southwest monsoon is expected to cover the whole of Odisha in a week or so.

The MeT centre has said that most parts of Odisha are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall under the impact of the low pressure.

The onset of monsoon marks the commencement of the four-month long rainy season.

According to the IMD, a normal monsoon (around 103 per cent of long period average) is expected this year in central India, of which Odisha is a part.

Telangana

The monsoon also advanced into most parts of Telangana on Thursday, the weather office here said and forecast heavy rainfall during the next three days in some parts of the state.

Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of South West Monsoon into remaining parts of Telangana during next 48 hours, IMD's Meteorological Centre here said.

According to data on state-wise chief amount of rainfall during 24 hours,recorded at 8.30 am on Thursday, Dornakal in Mahabubabad district received 14 cm of rainfall, followed by 13 cm at Garla in the same district.

Hanamkonda (Warangal Urban district), Yadagirigutta (Yadadri-Bhongir district) received 12 cm and 11 cm of rainfall respectively.

In its forecast for Telangana during the next three days, the Met Centre said heavy to very heavy rain at few places, with extremely heavy rain at isolated places, is very likely to occur over the state from June 11 to 12.

From June 12 to June 13, heavy to very heavy and at times extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely to occur over the state.

From June 13 to 14, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana, it added.