PM Modi says courage is the cure for all problems at commerce body event | Video

Kolkata: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 95th annual plenary session of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) via video conferencing on Thursday.

In his address, he said courage is cure for all problems.

Insisting that the COVID-19 crisis should be turned into an opportunity to create an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Modi said steps have to be taken to ensure that products imported from abroad are manufactured in the country.

He said this is the time to make bold decisions and investments for the country to scale new heights.

"India's goal of self-reliance has been paramount in the policy and practice of the country. The COVID-19 crisis gave us lessons on how to speed up efforts in that direction," he said.

The prime minister also said that people-centric, people-driven and planet-friendly development has become part of the BJP-led Central government's governance.

"India is fighting multiple challenges along with COVID-19, including floods, locust attack, earthquakes...We have to turn crisis into an opportunity for creating Atmanirbhar Bharat and take steps to ensure that products which we import from elsewhere are manufactured in India," Modi added.

Key points from his speech:

• Contributions made by ICC to develop East and northeast India, especially manufacturing sector there, are historical.

• Recent decisions taken by Centre for farmers have freed agricultural economy from years of slavery.

• We have to revive manufacturing sector in West Bengal; this is time for bold investments, not conservative decisions.

