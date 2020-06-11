{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

ED brings back Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi's jewellery worth Rs 1,350 crore

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
ED brings back Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi's jewellery worth Rs 1,350 crore
Nirav Modi
SHARE

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday brought back from Hong Kong over 2,340 kg of polished diamonds, pearls, and silver jewellery valued at Rs 1,350 crore and owned by firms of fugitive diamantaires Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

These entities are based in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Hong Kong.

The valuables were brought back from Hong Kong to Mumbai in 108 consignments, including 32 belonging to entities controlled by Nirav and remaining to entities controlled by Choksi.

ED brings back Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi's jewellery worth Rs 1,350 crore
Mehul Choksi

"Valuation and seizure formalities are in progress," the ED said.

These consignments had been sent to Hong Kong from Dubai in early 2018 and the officers of the Enforcement Directorate had received intelligence input about these valuables in July 2018.
KERALA
Theft onboard INS Vikrant: NIA arrests two painters from Bihar, recovers some stolen devices

The ED said that its officers were continuously engaged in discussion with various authorities in Hong Kong to bring these valuables back to India.

"Various modalities were finalised and after completing all the legal formalities, these consignments have now been brought back to India."

Earlier, the ED had successfully brought back 33 consignments of valuables from Dubai and Hong Kong in Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi case.

These valuables were evaluated on arrival and subsequently seized in India. Independent valuers assessed these earlier consignments to be worth around Rs 137 crore, the ED said.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES