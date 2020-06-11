New Delhi: India recorded its biggest single-day jump new coronavirus cases and deaths with 9,996 fresh infections and 357 patients dying, taking the country's tally to nearly 2.8 lakh cases.

There were 1,37,448 active cases, while cured patients so far stood at 1,41,029.

At least 357 died in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 8,102, according to the ministry data released on Thursday.

With 2,86,579 cases, India is the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK, according to data issued by the Johns Hopkins University.

The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

Out of the total 8,102 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,438 deaths, followed by Gujarat with 1,347, Delhi with 984, West Bengal with 432, Madhya Pradesh with 427, Tamil Nadu with 326, Uttar Pradesh with 321, Rajasthan with 259 and Telangana with 156 deaths.

Global COVID-19 cases top 7.3 million

The global number of COVID-19 cases has increased to over 7.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 416,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 7,357,011, while the death toll increased to 416,084, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US continues with the world's highest number of confirmed cases and deaths at 1,999,552 and 112,895, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 772,416 infections.

This was followed by Russia (493,023), the UK (291,588), India (286,579), Spain (242,280), Italy (235,763), Peru (207,794), France (192,068), Germany (186,522), Iran (177,938), Turkey (173,036), Chile (148,456), Mexico (129,184), Pakistan (113,702) and Saudi Arabia (112,288), the CSSE figures showed.

Regarding fatalities, the UK continues in the second position after the US with 41,213 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest number of fatalities in Europe.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Brazil (39,680), Italy (34,114), France (29,322), Spain (27,136) and Mexico (15,357).