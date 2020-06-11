Congress accuses BJP of plotting to destabilise Rajasthan govt, moves MLAs to resort

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on late Wednesday accused BJP of indulging in horse trading to destabilise the government here and said that BJP wants to repeat the Madhya Pradesh story in Rajasthan too.

"One of our MLAs was offered Rs 25 crore, 10 crore in advance and 15 crore later as horse trading, but he informed us on time. We have been tipped that a huge cash amount has been transferred from Delhi to Jaipur recently which has been informed to us by investigative agencies," Rajasthan CM said after coming out of Shiv-Vilas Resort where 90 MLAs, both Congress and independents, were camping since evening.

Initially, these 90 MLAs were shifted to this resort situated at Delhi road fearing poaching, but late in the night these MLAs were asked to go back home.

In between, they had an elaborate meeting in presence of veteran leader Randeep Surjewala.

Gehlot said the party workers and independents shall meet on Thursday again as Congress candidate for Rajya Sabha, KC Venugopal shall also be coming to Jaipur. Also Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey will also be present during the meeting.

The chief minister further said that I'm proud to be the chief minister of state where our MLAs can not be bought.

He further accused the Narendra Modi government and said that a concocted plan was made to postpone Rajya Sabha elections earlier.

"Modi government pressurised Election Commission to postpone the election as MLAs horse trading had not been done in Rajasthan and Gujarat by then."

Corona infection was there earlier too and it is still there, he commented.

After giving this statement, Gehlot also left from Shiv-Vilas Resort.

Earlier, political activities were at its peak on Wednesday. In the evening, Gehlot called all MLAs to CMR for a meeting, who were later shifted to the resort.

Meanwhile, the Congress whip Mahesh Joshi lodged an official complaint with Director General of police, ACB demanding a strict action against BJP workers for trying to lure away the Independent MLAs with money power.

Joshi, in his letter addressed to the DG ACB, said, "On the lines of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, there has been an information coming via our reliable sources about efforts being made by the BJP to destabilise the government in Rajasthan by luring Congress as well as Independent MLAs who are supporting our government."

This despicable attempt is not only against democratic values but also against people's expectations. This is illegal, unethical, condemnable and invites legal action. Strict action should be taken against those involved in such a despicable crime who are trying to lure people's representatives and destabilise the government," the letter said.

On June 19, voting for 3 Rajya Sabha seats will take place in Rajasthan where Congress has nominated two candidates - K.C. Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi, while BJP has also fielded two candidates - Rajendra Gehlot and Omkar Singh Lakhawat, making the elections interesting.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Satish Poonia told IANS, "This is just propaganda made by Congress workers. I openly challenge them to come out with proof confirming their allegation."

He further said, "Congress, in fact, needs to set its own house in order. There were ministers and MLAs within its party who were being kept neglected for months. The government was in a comfort zone and was not working as a team. Now, as we fielded our second candidate, the entire party seems to be undergoing a tense phase and has been contacting all their MLAs."

However, Poonia further said, "It is an open invite to Independent MLAs or a regional party MLA, who are dissatisfied with the functioning of the Congress government. They can come and join us. There is no harm in it."

Congress has 107 MLAs and enjoys the support of RLD (1) and Independent (13), BTP and CPI(M) have 2 each, BJP has 72 MLAs and is supported by its RLP alliance which has 3 MLAs.