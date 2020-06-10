{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

DMK MLA J Anbazhagan dies of COVID-19

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
DMK legislator J Anbazhagan
DMK legislator J Anbazhagan
SHARE

Chennai: DMK legislator J Anbazhagan died of COVID-19 here on Wednesday, a private hospital said.

"The 61-year old MLA, who has been fighting for his life with severe COVID-19 pneumonia rapidly deteriorated early this morning.

Inspite of full medical support, including mechanical ventilation at our COVID-19 facility, he succumbed to his illness," Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre said in a statement.

DMK President M K Stalin condoled Anbazhagan's death and paid rich tributes to him.

Anbazhagan, who had co-morbidities including chronic kidney disease was put on ventilator support on June 3 after his respiratory distress worsened.

After showing improvement, his health condition deteriorated significantly on Monday.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES