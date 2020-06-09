{{head.currentUpdate}}

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tests positive for COVID-19

Jyotiraditya Scindia
New Delhi: BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has tested positive for COVID-19.

He and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia were admitted in a private hospital in New Delhi on Monday after they complained of throat irritation and fever -- both COVID-like symptoms.

His mother's COVID test result is still awaited, sources said.

Recently, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra was admitted in  a private hospital in Gurgaon after showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has surged in the last several days.

Delhi recorded 1,007 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 29,000-mark. The death toll due to the disease has mounted to 874.

Meanwhile, Twitter is overrun with tweets wishing the Scindia scion and his mother a speedy recovery.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former state minister Jaivardhan Singh wished BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje speedy recovery on Tuesday.

"Got the news that revered Mataji and you are not well. I pray to God that both you and Mataji recover soon," Chouhan said in a tweet.

Jaivardhan Singh, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's son, said, "Got the information of former union minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia not keeping well.

"I pray to God for their fast recovery and long life," he tweeted.

