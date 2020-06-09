Leaders vs COVID-19: BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia tests +ve, Delhi CM Kejriwal -ve

The coronavirus knows no borders. That's been evident enough in how the contagion has spread to almost all the countries in the world – big and small, rich and poor.



It seems the virus does not care for one's political allegiance either. In its long stride through the corridors of power, the virus has struck down leaders without the slightest regard for their party colour.



In India, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.



The news comes just days before polls to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh. The ruling party BJP has nominated Jyotiraditya as a candidate here.



His mother Madhavi Raje Scindia too has tested positive, sources said.



Jyotiraditya and his mother were admitted in a private hospital in New Delhi on Monday after they complained of throat irritation and fever -- both COVID-like symptoms.



In recent weeks, a number of senior politicians have tested positive for COVID-19. This includes Maharashtra state minister Ashok Chavan and Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha.

Maharashtra PWD Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan, who tested positive for COVID last month, has now been cured of the disease and is back home.

Chavan is the second Cabinet Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to test positive for coronavirus after Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad was diagnosed with the viral infection last month.

After nearly a month's treatment, Awhad was fully cured and discharged.



On May 22, Congress leader Sanjay Jha announced on Twitter that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, although he was asymptomatic.



Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the southern state of Telangana, was admitted to a hospital after displaying symptoms of COVID-19.



BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra was also admitted to hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.



Arvind Kejriwal tests COVID negative



Earlier, New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tested negative for COVID-19, an official said on Tuesday.



The official said the 51-year-old AAP supremo underwent the test for coronavirus Tuesday morning. Kejriwal had gone into self-quarantine on Sunday after he developed a sore throat and fever.



The fever has subsided and he is now feeling well, the official said.



On Tuesday, India saw a record rise of COVID cases for the seventh consecutive day pushing an already disheartening number to well over 2.6 lakhs.



This sharp rise in cases comes during a time when the entire country has stepped out of a 75-day lockdown.

Malls, offices and places of worship have all started opening their doors, and people, all of them now donning a mask, have now been seen on the street in large numbers.

