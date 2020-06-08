{{head.currentUpdate}}

Four more militants killed in encounter in Kashmir, 9 in last 24 hours

Srinagar: Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Pinjora area of the district in South Kashmir this morning after receiving information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
Five Hizbul militants killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Shopian

He said the operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fired on personnel of a search party, who retaliated. In the exchange of fire, four militants were killed.

Police have not revealed the identity of the slain militants or their group affiliation as part of a new policy to prevent youngsters from joining militant ranks.

This is the second encounter in Shopian district in the past 24 hours.

Five Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including a self-styled commander, were killed in a gun battle with security forces in the district's Reban area on Sunday.

