Delhi CM Kejriwal goes into self-quarantine; to be tested for COVID-19

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone into self-quarantine and will get himself tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, officials said on Monday.

They said the chief minister was feeling unwell since Sunday afternoon.

The Chief Minister had announced that the hospitals run by his government and private entities will only treat Delhiites during the coronavirus crisis while the city's borders will be reopened from Monday.

The Delhi government on Sunday outlined the documents city residents are required to furnish to avail treatment at hospitals run by it and those privately run.

Delhi government-run hospitals will accept Aadhaar cards made before June 7, voter IDs, bank or post-office passbook, driving licence, income-tax return slips, latest water or telephone bill and postal department's post as proof of residence in Delhi, it said.