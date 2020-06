New Delhi: India on Monday reported the highest single-day spike of 9,983 new COVID19 cases and 206 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,56,611, including 1,25,381 active cases, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its morning update. Out of the total cases 1,24,095 cured/discharged/migrated.

The death toll in the country has risen to 7,135.