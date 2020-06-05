Kerala cyber warriors hack Maneka Gandhi's NGO website over her remarks on Malappuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The official website of People for Animals (PFA), an animal rights NGO founded by BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, was hacked on Friday by a group of "ethical hackers" over her remarks made on Malappuram district while referring to the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala.

A message on the defaced website read, "Maneka Gandhi dragged the sad death of pregnant elephant for dirty politics," with the popular 'coffin dance' music playing in the background. The site has now been restored back to its original form.

Gandhi has been facing the wrath of Keralites after she tweeted that Malappuram district was known for "its intense criminal activity," especially with regard to animals.

The People for Animals website after being restored.

"Mallapuram (sic) is known for its intense criminal activity specially with regards to animals. No action has ever been taken against a single poacher or wildlife killer so they keep doing it. I can only suggest that you call/email and ask for action," she tweeted.

The message on the website further said the incident happened in Palakkad district and "we all know that you deliberately brought up Malappuram district to spread communally motivated false information targeting Muslim majority !!!."

"Your agenda is clear, love for animal is intertwined with hate for Muslims.

Spreading false information by a person especially being an ex-minister and a Lok Sabha member is a real threat to the nation and not acceptable," it read.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Thursday said there was an "organised campaign" at the national level against Kerala and Malappuram district while accusing the BJP leaders, including central ministers, of being involved in spreading contradicting facts and statements.

CPI(M) state secretary, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan claimed that the remarks of BJP national leaders were intended to "target a particular religious group."

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

In a major breakthrough in the case relating to the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala, one person was arrested on Friday.

Forest and police officials are conducting a joint probe into the elephant's death and a 'very fruitful investigation' is going on, he said.

The 15-year-old elephant is suspected to have consumed a pineapple filled with powerful fire crackers, which exploded in the animal's mouth in the Silent Valley Forest and it died in Velliyar River about a week later.

The social media has been trending with the various forms of hashtag, including 'I Stand with Malappuram'.

The message on the PFA website also read, "the bond between Hindu and Muslim in Malappuram is strong. So, stay down, keep dreaming and keep it real."

The web page was hacked by 'Kerala cyber warriors'.

The page features a person in a Guy Fawkes mask, which was used as a major plot element in 'V for Vendetta', a British graphic novel written by Alan Moore and illustrated by David Lloyd.