New Delhi: The COVID-19 tally in India rose to 2.26 lakh on Friday, with 9,851 new cases and 273 deaths in the last 24 hours..

Out of the 2,26,769 cases, 1,10,960 are active cases and 1,09,461 have been cured or discharged, the Health Ministry said in its morning update.

India also witnessed a rise in the number of deaths to 6,348. A total 43,86,376 samples have been tested till now. Of this 1,43,661 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.