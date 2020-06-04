COVID-19 Live | 9,304 cases, 260 deaths in 24 hrs as India's coronavirus tally climbs to 2.16 lakh

In its highest single day spike, India recorded 9,304 new COVID-19 cases and 260 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total number of cases in the country now at 2,16,919 including 1,06,737 active cases, 1,04,107 recoveries and 6,075 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its Thursday morning update.

India is the seventh worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy. India's tally had crossed the 2-lakh mark on Tuesday night with nearly 1 lakh new cases having emerged in a span of 15 days. The first COVID-19 case in India was detected on January 30.

The Health Ministry also said that the number of COVID-19 tests across the country has crossed the 40 lakh-mark, while the daily testing capacity has been ramped up to 1.4 lakh through 480 government and 208 private laboratories. Sources said attempts are underway to further increase the capacity to two lakh tests per day.

In the national capital itself, a record number of 1,513 new cases emerged, taking its tally past the 23,000-mark, while the death toll climbed to 606.

The Delhi government, however, reduced the 14-day mandatory home quarantine period to seven days for all asymptomatic travellers arriving in the national capital.

Beauticians wearing PPE kits attend to a customer at a parlor following ease of restrictions in the COVID-19 lockdown 5.0, in Jabalpur, Wednesday. Photo: PTI

Last week, the Karnataka government had also reduced the mandatory quarantine period to seven days for asymptomatic travellers coming to the state, except for those coming from Maharashtra.

However, the Uttarakhand government increased this mandatory quarantine period to 21 days, from 14 days earlier, for those returning from the country's 75 worst coronavirus-hit cities, including Delhi,Noida, Agra, Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi, Chennai and Hyderabad.