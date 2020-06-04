Defence Secretary tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, a 1985-batch IAS officer, who had been at the forefront in battling the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, has reportedly tested Coronavirus-positive, sources said on Wednesday.

The portion of South Block on the Raisina Hill complex in Delhi has been sealed and is in process of sanitisation.

After the reports of Kumar reportedly tested positive came in the corridors of South Block, many top Ministry of Defence officers did not attend their office. It was also reported that Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh did not attend the office.

The ministry is carrying out an extensive contact tracing, and disinfection of offices in South Block is underway.

At least 35 officials working at the ministry's headquarters in South Block in the Raisina Hills have been sent on home quarantine after reports of Kumar testing positive for the infection emerged on Wednesday morning.

Till June 1 , the officer was consistently active on social media and was telling masses about the government initiatives to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Kumar's condition is stable and he is currently under home-quarantine, they said.

There was no official comment on Kumar's health condition. The defence ministry spokesperson refused to comment on the issue.

The offices of the defence minister, the defence secretary, the Army Chief and the Navy Chief are on the first floor of the South Block.