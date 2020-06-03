Severe Cyclonic Storm Nisarga to make landfall by noon: IMD

Mumbai: Severe cyclonic storm Nisarga is likely to make landfall and cross Maharashtra coast on Wednesday afternoon, the Indian Metereological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin issued at 8am.

Cyclone Nisarga which lay centred over Eastcentral Arabian Sea will make landfall near Alibag in Maharashtra's Raigad district with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

Ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone 'Nisarga' in Alibaug, Mumbai and its metropolitan areas received rainfall since evening on Tuesday, which intensified later in the night.

SEVERE CYCLONE STORM “NISARGA” LAY CENTRED AT 0630 HRS IST OF TODAY, THE 03RD JUNE 2020, OVER EAST-CENTRAL ARABIAN SEA NEAR LAT. 17.40°N AND LONG. 72.15°E

 155 KM SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF ALIBAGH.

 200 KM SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF MUMBAI.



link of hourly bulletin:-https://t.co/ziZUgL7tPe pic.twitter.com/SN8vgu4pVB — IMD Weather (@IMDWeather) June 3, 2020

"Met updates at 10.30 pm, 2 Jun. Mumbai and around rainfall since evening. Now its picked up intensity," India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai deputy director general of meteorology K S Hosalikar tweeted.

The IMD has predicted moderate rainfall in most parts of the metropolis and heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over the next 24 hours.