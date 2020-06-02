COVID-19 Live | India's coronavirus tally inches towards 2 lakh-mark, over 95k recover

New Delhi: The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 1.9 lakh on Tuesday after India reports 8,171 new cases, but recoveries also rose further to 95,000.

The death toll rose to 5,598 after a record single-day spike of 204 fatalities on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has hit 1,98,706, the ministry said. Of this, there are 97,581 active cases while 95,526 were cured and discharged from the hospitals giving a recovery rate of over 48.19 per cent.

Globally, close to 43 per cent people have recovered so far while nearly 6 per cent have succumbed to the virus.

India is now the seventh worst hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy, according to the WHO's coronavirus tracker.

Globally, close to 62 lakh people have tested positive for the dreaded virus infection ever since it was first reported in China last December, while more than 3.72 lakh have lost their lives. However, close to 27 lakh have recovered worldwide since then and many countries have exited or begun exiting their respective lockdowns to revive stalled economies and safeguard the livelihood of the people.

The health ministry said India's COVID-19 recovery rate has been improving and the rate of fatality has seen a steady decline to reach 2.83 per cent.

It said the recovery rate has improved from 11.42 per cent on April 15 to 26.59 per cent on May 3 and to 38.29 per cent on May 18.

It further said the case fatality rate in India is 2.83 per cent, as against 6.19 per cent globally. From3.30 per cent on April 15, India's COVID-19fatality rate declined to3.25 per cent on May 3 and came down further to 3.15 per cent on May 18.

"A steady decline can be seen in the case fatality rate in the country. The relatively low death rate is attributed to the continued focus on surveillance, timely case identification and clinical management of the cases," the ministry said.

