New Delhi: Cyclone Nisarga is expected to make landfall in Maharashtra and Gujarat on Wednesday.

The deep depression in the Arabian Sea has intensified into a cyclonic storm and will cross the north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on June 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

"Deep depression intensified into a cyclonic storm around noon today," IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.

The cyclone has been named 'Nisarga'. The name has been proposed by Bangladesh, Mohapatra said. It is likely to turn into a 'severe cyclonic storm' by Tuesday night, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.

Deep Depression to intensify into Cyclonic Storm during next 6 hours. To cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibag (Raigad District, Maharashtra) during the afternoon of 03rd June. https://t.co/rXRAo26pyF pic.twitter.com/lOJUD8FMFP — IMD Weather (@IMDWeather) June 2, 2020

The IMD on Monday said that the cyclone will have an impact on Mumbai.

Depression and deep depression are two stages before a storm takes form of a cyclone.

Ten teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed for rescue operations in view of the 'Nisarga' cyclone, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday.

Elaborating about the government's preparedness for the approaching cyclonic storm, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted that an alert has been issued for Mumbai city and suburbs, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

It also said precautions will be taken during relief work given the prevalence of COVID-19.

"Out of the 16 NDRF units, 10 have been deployed for rescue operation during the cyclone, and 6 SDRF units are in reserve," the CMO said in a graphic shared on Twitter.

Thackerays office said those staying in kuccha houses are being moved to safer places.

It said non-COVID hospitals are being made available.

PM takes stock of situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclonic conditions in western India.

"Took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of India's western coast," the prime minister tweeted.

"Praying for everyone's well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures," he said.