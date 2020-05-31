PM Modi to address nation through Mann Ki Baat at 11am today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11am today.

The Prime Minister is likely to speak about the government's plan to 'unlock' India phase by phase during the programme.

Unlock 1 to be initiated from June 8

The Home Ministry on Saturday said 'Unlock-1' will be initiated in the country from June 8 under which the nationwide lockdown effectuated on March 25 will be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, even as strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the country's worst-hit areas.

While announcing the extension of the lockdown in containment zones across the country, the Union Home Ministry said temples, mosques, churches and other religious places and shopping malls will be allowed to open in a phased manner from June 8 while a decision on opening of schools and colleges will be taken in July in consultation with the states.

The home ministry has also given more powers to the states and union territories to ascertain and define a containment zone.

However, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums and similar places will continue to remain shut.

Opening of educational institutions including schools and colleges will be undertaken in July in consultation with states and union territories, who in the meantime shall hold meetings at the institution-level with parents and other stakeholders.

International air travel, metro rail, social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and other large congregations including religious shall also remain suspended, the order said, adding that a decision on these would be taken after making an assessment of the situation.

The government also eased night curfew which shall now remain in force from 9pm to 5am during which movement of individuals and all non-essential activities will not be allowed. Earlier, the timing was from 7pm to 7am.

The ministry advised persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

The guidelines said that for marriage-related gatherings, the number of guests should not to exceed 50 while for funerals or last rites-related gatherings, the number of persons should not to exceed 20.

The nationwide curbs were first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The lockdown was first extended till May 3 and then again till May 17. It was further extended till May 31 and now has been extended in containment zones till June 30.