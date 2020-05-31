COVID-19 Live | India sets new record with single-day spike of 8,000 cases

New Delhi: India's single-day spike of new coronavirus cases set a new record with over 8,000 cases being reported from the country in 24 hours.

In its Sunday morning update, the Union Health Ministry said the number of confirmed cases has risen to 1,82,143, after 8,380 new cases were detected in the 24 hours since Saturday 8am, while 193 more deaths were reported in the same period to take the toll to 5,164. It also showed 86,984 recoveries and 89,995 active cases.

However, the recovery rate also improved further to over 47 per cent with more than 86,000 COVID-19 patients having been cured and discharged, leaving nearly 90,000 active cases across the country, the ministry said.

India is the ninth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic. Globally, over 60 lakh people have tested positive for the dreaded virus infection ever since it was first reported in China last December, while more than 3.71 lakh have lost their lives.

The US is the worst hit country with close to 18 lakh cases and over 1 lakh fatalities. The US also accounts for the maximum number of recoveries at over 5 lakh, while India ranks ninth for the number of recoveries as well.

However, India figures among the top five countries in terms of active cases, with the four worst affected being the US, Brazil, Russia and France. More than 36 lakh people have been tested so far in the country.

Within India, Maharashtra is the worst hit state, while Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are among other badly hit places.

New cases were reported from several other places too, including in Karnataka, Ladakh, Nagaland, Uttarakhand, Assam, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Rajasthan, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.

While a nationwide lockdown has been in place since March 25, the number of cases have increased sharply this month and many states have attributed the rise to arrival of people from other states in special trains and buses for ferrying migrants and from abroad in special flights being run to bring back stranded Indians and expatriates in different countries.



