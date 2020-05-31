{{head.currentUpdate}}

Two Pak High Commission officials expelled from India over espionage

New Delhi: India on Sunday declared two officials of the Pakistan High Commission here as persona non grata on charges of espionage and ordered them to leave the country within 24 hours, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

It said the two officials were apprehended by Indian law enforcement authorities for indulging in espionage activities.
"The government has declared both these officials persona non grata for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission and asked them to leave the country within twenty four hours," the MEA said.

It said Pakistan's Charge de Affairs was issued a demarche in which a strong protest was lodged over the activities of the two officials against India's national security.

"Pakistan's Charge de Affairs was asked to ensure that no member of its diplomatic mission should indulge in activities inimical to India or behave in a manner incompatible with their diplomatic status," the MEA said.

