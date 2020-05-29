{{head.currentUpdate}}

Chattisgarh's first Chief Minister Ajit Jogi passes away

Former Chattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi dies
Former Chattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi
Raipur: Former chief minister of Chhattisgarh Ajit Jogi died here on Friday.

Jogi, 74, was admitted to a private hospital on Saturday after a heart attack and had slipped into comatose on Sunday.

Jogi, who quit the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) to join politics, is an MLA from the Marwahi region.

He became the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh when it was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeated the Congress in the first elections to the Assembly in 2003. Due to differences with Congress leaders, Jogi formed the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) in 2016 and became its head.

(With agency inputs.)

