COVID-19 LIVE | India's death rate remains low, but worries over migrant movement loom

New Delhi: The COVID-19 fatality rate in India is 2.87 pc, the lowest among countries badly hit by the pandemic, the government said on Tuesday even as the death toll rose to 4,167 and the number of coronavirus cases climbed to 1,45,380 in the country.

But separate states witnessing millions of migrant labourers returning from the big cities were recording rising infections, officials said, fearing that the pandemic could spread through villages where medical care is basic at best.

"Dozens of labourers who travelled from New Delhi have tested positive. We are ensuring that no one enters their village with this infection," said Gaurav Sinha, a senior health official in Bihar's capital, Patna.

Economists studying reverse migration patterns said India's poorest migrant labourers have been the worst hit by the lockdown. TV footage early in the crisis showed police beating migrant workers as they tried to board city buses to reach their villages, making a mockery of social distancing.

Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said from 3.38 per cent in April, the fatality rate in the country has come down to 2.87 per cent as against 6.4 per cent globally, and attributed the timely lockdown, early detection and management of coronavirus infection cases as the main reasons for the low death toll.

The country has been registering 6,500 new cases daily for five days in a row and is among the 10 top nations worst hit by the pandemic.

"For India, the fatality rate is as low as 2.87 per cent, one of the lowest among countries which have reported high number of COVID-19 cases," Agarwal said.

Responding to a question on why the country's death rate is one of the lowest in the world, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava told a press briefing that there is no substantiative factor behind it.

"We have surprisingly found a low fatality rate in India and which is a very good thing. Ultimately we are interested in a patient surviving whether he gets COVID-19 or not.

"There are several hypothesis such as we are living in bad hygiene, have higher immunity and have been given certain vaccines like BCG and those for tuberculosis, but these all are hypothesis and we cannot say anything clearly on any factor," he said.

Agarwal, however, said that the country's graded response to COVID-19 and timely identification of cases along with their clinical management played a major role in keeping the death rate low.

"If cases are detected on time they do not turn serious and to the extent automatically the fatality rate will be low," he said.

Further, India has 0.3 deaths per lakh population as against the 4.5 deaths globally,which is among the lowest in the world, Agarwal said.

"This has been due to lockdown, timely identification and management of COVID-19 cases," the official said.

The recovery rate has improved from 7.1 per cent in March when the lockdown was initiated to 11.42 per cent during the second phase and 26.59 per cent in the third phase to 41.61 per cent now.

For every one lakh population, there are 10.7 coronavirus cases in India so far as against 69.9 globally. Spain tops the tally with 504.6 cases per lakh population followed by Belgium at 499.8, US 486.8, UK at 390.4, Italy 380.4, Sweden at 328.6, Canada at 226.9, Germany at 215.3 and France at 212.3 per lakh respectively.

