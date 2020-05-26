COVID-19 LIVE | India's tally nears 1.5 lakh; Cases quadruple since May 1

New Delhi: The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases neared 1.5lakh after a record number of nearly 7,000 people tested positive for the deadly virus infection on Monday. The count has quadrupled since May 1 when special trains began ferrying migrants back to their native places, followed within a week by special flights to bring back Indians and expatriates from abroad.

India's COVID-19 death toll has also crossed the 4,000-mark, marking an over three-fold increase since May 1, while the total number of active cases has more than tripled too in this time period. The number of recovered COVID-19 patients has also grown over six-fold since then to nearly 60,000 now.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry Data revealed that there were 6,535 new cases added in 24 hours which also witnessed 146 new fatalities.

As the total tally of COVID-19 cases in India touched 1,45,380, it also showed a week of continued spurt in the cases hovering close to 6,000 before almost touching the 7,000 mark. On Monday (6,977), Sunday (6,767), Saturday (6,654), Friday (6,088) and Thursday (5,614).

While in the first 100 days of the disease being reported in the country since January 30, there were around 68,000 cases, now with a steady plateau of cases the fortnight alone saw some 70,000 cases.

Of the total cases so far 80,722 are active, while 60,490 people have been cured and 4,167 have died. In the past 24 hours at least 2,769 people have also been cured.

Maharashtra alone has 36 per cent caseload of the total confirmed cases in the entire country. It has reported 52,667 cases and 1,695 fatalities, followed by Tamil Nadu with 17,082 cases and Gujarat with 14,460 cases.

After Maharashtra the highest fatality numbers are reported from Gujarat (888) and Madhya Pradesh (300).

The national capital according to Health Ministry data has reported 14,053 cases and 276 mortalities.

States and UTs that have reported more than 6,000 cases are Rajasthan (7,300), Madhya Pradesh (6,859), Uttar Pradesh (6,532).

West Bengal now has 3,816 cases, Andhra Pradesh (3,110), Bihar (2,730), Haryana (1,184), Jammu and Kashmir (1,668), Karnataka (2,182), Punjab (2,060), Telangana (1,920) and Odisha (1,438),

India is now among the ten countries worst hit by the pandemic that has over 5 million cases worldwide.

