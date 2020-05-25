COVID-19 LIVE: Nearly 7k cases for 3rd consecutive day in India, death toll at 4,021

New Delhi: India witnessed a spike of more than 6,000 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for the fourth consecutive day and also recorded 154 fresh fatalities in 24 hours, country's tally climbed to 1,38,845 with 4,021 people losing their lives to the pandemic.

According to Union Health and Family Welfare department data, India witnessed a surge of 6,977 new cases in the last 24 hours. Of the total 1,38,845 cases, 77,103 are active cases while 57,720 people have been cured, including 3,280 cured in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with 50,231 cases. 3,041 new cases and 58 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours the took the tally of fatalities to 1,635. Of the 50,231 cases a total of 14,600 have been cured.

Tamil Nadu stood second with 16,277 cases, and Gujarat third with 14,056 cases. The death toll was 111 in Tamil Nadu and 858 in Gujarat.

Delhi reported 13,418 cases and 261 casualties, while 6,412 patients have been cured here.

States/UTs with more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases are Rajasthan (7,028), Madhya Pradesh (6,665) and Uttar Pradesh (6,268). Others with more than 1,000 cases are West Bengal (3,667), Andhra Pradesh (2,823), Punjab (2,060), Telangana (1,854), Bihar (2,587), Jammu and Kashmir (1,621), Karnataka (2,089), Odisha (1,336) and Haryana (1,184). States and UTs with significant number of cases are Kerala (847), Jharkhand (370), Chandigarh (238), Assam (378), Tripura (191), Chhattisgarh (252) and Uttarakhand (317).

Sikkim and Dadra and Nagar Haveli did not report any fresh incident in the last 24 hours, as per ministry data. Goa has reported 66 cases so far. A spurt has been observed in Pudducherry which now has 41 cases. There are now 52 cases in Ladakh.