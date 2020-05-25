Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan tests COVID positive

Maharashtra Public Works Minister and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan has tested positive for coronavirus.

The minister was subsequently admitted in a public hospital in Mumbai. His family too have been moved to quarantine.

Home Minister Jitendra Awadh has also been diagnosed with the disease.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the lockdown in Maharashtra would have to be extended after May 31 as the disease is showing no signs of easing.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 50,000-mark on Sunday on account of 3,041 new detections, the highest in the single day, a health official said.

The overall death toll in the state has gone up by 58, including 39 from Mumbai, to 1,635, the official said.

The number of the COVID-19 cases detected in the state now stands at 50,231 while that of active cases at 33,988. The number of the recovered patients rose by 1,196 in the day to 14,600, he said.

Sunday was the eighth consecutive day when the state reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases, he said.

Of the total 50,231 cases, Mumbai alone accounts for 30,542 cases and 988 fatalities, the official said.

The total number of containment zones in Maharashtra currently stands at 2,283.