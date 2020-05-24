Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 50,000; death toll at 1,635

Mumbai: The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 50,000-mark on Sunday on account of 3,041 new detections, the highest in the single day, a health official said.

The overall death toll in the state has gone up by 58, including 39 from Mumbai, to 1,635, the official said.

The number of the COVID-19 cases detected in the state now stands at 50,231 while that of active cases at 33,988. The number of the recovered patients rose by 1,196 in the day to 14,600, he said.

Sunday was the eighth consecutive day when the state reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases, he said.

"Of the fresh 58 deaths, 39 were from Mumbai, six each from Pune and Solapur, four from Aurangabad, and one each from Latur, Mira Bhayandar and Thane," he said.

While 38 of the 58 deaths had occurred in the last 24 hours, the rest had occurred during April 23 and May 20, he added.

Of the total 50,231 cases, Mumbai alone accounts for 30,542 cases and 988 fatalities, the official said.

Currently 4,99,387 people are in home quarantine and 35,107 others in institutional quarantine across the state.

The worst-hit Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, has reported 38,585 cases and 1,110 deaths so far.

The number of cases in Pune city, which has also seen a steady rise in the case graph, crossed the 5,000-mark and rose to 5,075 with 251 fatalities.

"The overall number of cases and deaths in Pune division now stand at 6,562 and 309, respectively," he said.

The Nashik division has reported 1,570 cases and 103 deaths due to COVID-19.

The tally from Kolhapur division is 504 cases and five deaths while that of Aurangabad is 1,446 cases with 47 deaths, the official said.

The Latur division has reported 226 cases and eight deaths.

The Akola division has so far reported 733 cases and 34 deaths, he said, addding that the number of cases in the Nagpur division is 556 and eight deaths.

A total of 49 people from other states are undergoing treatment for COVID-19. The number of the patients from other states who have succumbed to the viral infection is 11," the official said.

The total number of containment zones in Maharashtra currently stands at 2,283.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 50,231, new cases 3,041, deaths 1,635, discharged patients 14,600, active cases 33,988, people tested so far 36,2862.

