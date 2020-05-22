BSP, AAP likely to skip Sonia-led opposition meet on COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi: The Bahujan Samaj Party and the Aam Aadmi Party are likely to skip the opposition meet convened by Congress' interim President Sonia Gandhi on Friday afternoon, while the status of the Samajwadi Party is unclear.

The BSP has been critical of latest Congress move of providing buses for the migrants returning to Uttar Pradesh and party supremo Mayawati has asked it to send buses to Punjab. The Congress and the AAP are at loggerheads in the national capital.

Congress new ally's the Shiv Sena and the Trinamool Congress have given their consent to attend the meet said sources. It is likely that Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackarey and Trinamool supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attend the meet.

Amid lockdown 4.0, Gandhi has convened an opposition meet on Friday, through video conferencing, with all major opposition leaders invited. This will be the first meeting of opposition leaders in the lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 cases crossing 1 lakh across India.

The political slugfest between the opposition and the government is on the migrants' issue.

Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala, while attacking the government, said that "Parliament has been side-stepped by the government and parliamentary oversight seems virtually non-existent".

The meeting is expected to be attended by the Nationalist Congress Party, the Trinamool, the DMK, the CPI-M , the CPI, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the National Conference, the AIUDF, and others.

A source said that the opposition wanted a joint resolution on cash transfers and issue of migrants and labour laws which have been suspended in BJP-ruled states.

The leaders will also discuss the financial package announced by the government.