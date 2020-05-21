COVID-19 Live: India reports 5,609 new cases, tally rises to 1.12 lakh

India reported 5,609 COVID-19 cases and 132 deaths in the last 24 hours, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its morning update on Thursday

The total number of cases in the country now stands at 1,12,359, including 63,624 active cases. The death toll has increased to 3,435.

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 5 million on Wednesday, with Latin America overtaking the United States and Europe in the past week to report the largest portion of new daily cases globally.

Latin America accounted for around a third of the 91,000 cases reported earlier this week. Europe and the United States each accounted for just over 20 per cent.

A large number of those new cases came from Brazil, which recently surpassed Germany, France and the United Kingdom to become the third-largest outbreak in the world, behind the United States and Russia.

Cases in Brazil are now rising at a daily pace second only to the United States.