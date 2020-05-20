{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Centre alone can't resume domestic flights, says minister

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Centre alone can't resume domestic flights, says minister
SHARE

New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that it is not only up to the central government to decide on resumption of domestic flights, as states will also have to be ready to allow civil aviation operations.

The statement comes just days after the lockdown has been extended till May 31 and the suspension on both scheduled domestic and international flights have been extended for the period.

"It is not upto @MoCA_GoI or centre alone to decide on resuming domestic flights. In the spirit of cooperative federalism, the govt of states where these flights will take off & land should be ready to allowcivil aviation operations," Puri tweeted on Tuesday.
NATION
Bus politics to the fore in UP as Congress, Yogi govt spar

On Sunday after the Ministry of Home Affairs' decision to extend the lockdown, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it will suitably inform airlines on flights resumption in due course.

In its guideline for the fourth phase of lockdown till May 31, the MHA said that all domestic and international air travel of passengers will be prohibited, except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes.

All scheduled commercial flights have been suspended since March 25.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES