COVID-19: Maharashtra Govt extends lockdown till May 31

Mumbai: Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown in the state till May 31, an official said on Sunday as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases from the state crosses 30,000.

Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta has issued an order notifying extension of the lockdown, the official said.

"The calibrated phase-wise relaxation/lifting of lockdown orders will be notified in due course," the order said. The present lockdown was valid till May 17.

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 1,606 new COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths, including 41 in Mumbai, taking the case count to 30,706 and the number of fatalities to 1,135, state Health department said.

A total of 524 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of the recovered cases to 7,088, a statement said.

Of the total cases, Mumbai alone accounts for 18,555 patients and 696 deaths.

The Mumbai and Metropolitan Region (MMR) has reported a total of 23,193 cases and 768 deaths.

Another hotspot Pune has reported 3302 cases and 179 deaths, it said.

The state has a total of 1516 containment zones. A total of 3,34,558 people are under home quarantine and 17,048 in institutional quarantine.

(With PTI inputs)

