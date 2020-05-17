Centre extends lockdown till May 31, new guidelines soon

New Delhi: The union government has extended the nation-wide lockdown till May 31.

This the fourth extension of the lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19.

A fresh set of guidelines for the lockdown 4.0 are expected to be announced soon.

According to reports, the government will relax many of the curbs.

Expected relaxations

Metro, bus services, barber shops, restaurants, local markets and home appliance repairing shops are expected to be allowed with considerable relaxations in the green and orange zones under the new guidelines.

Meanwhile, four states - Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Punjab and Mizoram – on Sunday announced extension of lockdown till May 31. West Bengal and Telangana may also extend the lockdown till May 31.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) asks Ministries/ Departments of Government of India, State Governments and State Authorities to continue the lockdown measures up to 31st May 2020. pic.twitter.com/tn0i85kVSK — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020

Most other states have asked for easing restrictions as well as more autonomy in deciding demarcation of areas as red, green, orange zones which as of now is determined by the Centre.

The prime minister had announced the lockdown on March 24 to break the chain of COVID-19 which has claimed 2,752 deaths and nearly 86,000 infected people across the country.