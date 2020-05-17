COVID-19 LIVE | With 4,987 new patients in 24 hours, India's tally crosses 90k

India recorded its highest single day spike on Sunday with 4,987 new COVID-19 cases being reported in the past 24 hours. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country crossed 90,000 while the death toll rose to 2,872.

As many as 120 deaths were reported due to the disease in the last 24 hours.



According to the Union Health Ministry's Sunday morning update, 90,927 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported in the country so far. Of this, 53,946 are active patients while 34,108 have been either cured or discharged and one person migrated.



On Saturday, India's recovery rate rose to 35.09 per cent, the health ministry said.



With the cases continuing to rise, top health ministry officials on Saturday held a meeting with senior officers and district magistrates from 30 municipal areas which are contributing almost 80 per cent of the country's COVID-19 cases during which monitoring of old city areas, urban slums, migrant labourer camps and other high density pockets was emphasised.

Timely tracing of patients to improve recovery percentage and influenza like illness (ILI)/severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) surveillance was also stressed during the meeting.

Health Secretary Preeti Sudan and Rajesh Bhushan, OSD, health ministry, along with other senior officers held the high-level review meeting with the Principal Health Secretaries, Municipal Commissioners, DMs and other officials from the 30 municipal areas.

These 30 municipal areas are from the states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Odisha.

The measures taken by the officials and the staff of the municipal corporations for the management of COVID-19 cases were reviewed during the meeting which was also informed that fresh guidelines on management of COVID-19 in urban settlements are being shared, a health ministry statement said.

