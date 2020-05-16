24 migrant labourers killed in truck collision in Uttar Pradesh

Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh: At least 24 migrant labourers lost their lives and 15 people sustained injuries when a trailer truck carrying them collided with a DCM vehicle in the early hours of Saturday in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Both the trucks were carrying the labourers. The incident took place between 3am and 3:30 am, they said.

"The accident took place in Mihauli in which 24 people died, and around 15 were injured. The trailer truck carrying around 50 migrant labourers was coming from Rajasthan and it collided with a DCM truck.

"The DCM truck was coming from Delhi and heading towards Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh. Both the vehicles turned upside down after losing control," Circle Officer, Auraiya, Surendranath Yadav told the news agency PTI.

Senior officials have reached the spot and the injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

District magistrate Abhisek Singh said that 15 persons who have been critically injured are being shifted to the PGI in Sefai in Etawah.

The incident took place at around 3:30 am. 23 people have died and around 15-20 have suffered injuries. Most of them are Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal: Abhishek Singh, DM Auraiya pic.twitter.com/fLpnPTAYmD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 16, 2020

On Thursday, eight migrant labourers were killed when an empty bus hit a truck carrying them to Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra. One more person had later succumbed to the injuries in the hospital.

The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

According to police, the migrant labourers were travelling from Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh amid lockdown in the country. The tragic accident took place at Guna bypass near UP Dhaba.

