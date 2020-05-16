COVID-19 LIVE | Coronavirus cases burgeoning in India, now 11th most affected nation in the world

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India crossed 85,000 on Saturday, surpassing China which first reported the disease. With the steady rise in COVID-19 cases, India has risen to 11th spot among countries with the highest number of confirmed infection.

India recorded a spike of 3,970 coronavirus positive cases and 103 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 85,940 and death toll to 2,752.

There are 53,035 active patients in the country while 30,153 were either cured, discharged or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Goa and Manipur, which were declared COVID-19 free, have reported fresh corona positive cases.

A migrant carrying a baby walks along a road to reach their native place, during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, near Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Friday. Photo: PTI

After being COVID-19 free for many days, Goa reported total cases to 15 while seven people have been cured. Similarly, in Manipur's total remained three active cases while 2 people were cured and discharged.

In Maharashtra, the Covid-19 cases climbed to 29,100 followed by Tamil Nadu, which has reported 10,108 cases and Gujarat 9,931 cases so far.

Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of deaths, 1068, followed by 606 in Gujarat and 239 in Madhya Pradesh.

At least 8,895 people in the national capital have been infected with the highly contagious coronavirus.

Other states which have reported more than 3,000 cases are Rajasthan (4,742), Madhya Pradesh (4,595) and Uttar Pradesh (4,057).

Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases are West Bengal (2,461), Andhra Pradesh (2,307), Punjab (1,935), Telangana (1,454), Bihar (1,018), Jammu and Kashmir (1,013) and Karnataka (1,056).

Among other major states and UTs that have reported a significant number of cases are, Haryana (818, Kerala (576), Odisha (672), Tripura (156) and Chandigarh (191).

Meanwhile, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Friday said that the key to winning the battle against coronavirus pandemic was to dedicate efforts to keep the fatality rate low and improve the recovery rate,

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients has improved to 34 per cent from 9 per cent on March 18, Kant noted.

"The recovery rate of India is on a constant path of improvement. From just 9% on 18 March to 34% today. Our fatality rate is ~ 3% as compared to 14% in Italy and the UK. Key to winning the battle is to dedicate our efforts in keeping the fatality rate low and improving our recovery rate," Kant said in a tweet.

