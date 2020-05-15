Sitharaman announces Rs 1 lakh crore for agricultural infrastructure

New Delhi: In the third tranche of Rs 20 lakh-crore package announced by the prime minister, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday came up with an 11-point plan for farmers' welfare, fisheries and food processing.

Key points from her speech:

Infrastructure Capacity building

• Rs 1 lakh crore agri-infrastructure fund for farm-gate infrastructure.

Essential Commodities Act 1955, brought in days of scarcity, will be amended to completely deregulate stock limits for cereals, edible oils, oil seeds, pulses, onions and potatoes; stock limits will be applied only in exceptional situations





• Rs 10,000 crore scheme for formalisation of micro food enterprises.

• Rs 20,000 crore for fishermen through Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana for integrated, sustainable, inclusive development of marine and inland fisheries. Among this, Rs 11,000 crore is for activities in marine, inland fisheries and aquaculture. Rs 9,000 crore for infrastructure like fishing harbours, cold chain, markets etc.

• National Animal Disease Control programme to be launched with focus on Foot and Mouth disease and vaccination of cattle, buffalo, sheep goat and pig.

• An Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund if Rs 15,000 crore to be set up.

Government to launch Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana for integrated, sustainable, inclusive development of marine and inland fisheries to plug critical gaps in fisheries value chain; move will provide employment to over 55 lakh persons & double exports to Rs 1 lakh crore

• 10 lakh hectare will be covered under herbal cultivation in next two years with outlay of Rs 4,000 crore. This will lead to Rs 5,000 crore income generation for farmers.

• Rs 500 crore allocated for beekiping initiatives. This will lead to increase in income of Rs 2 lakh beekeepers and quality honey to consumers.

• 'Top' to 'total' scheme: Operation Greens to be extended from Tomatoes, Onions and Potatoes (top) to all fruits and vegetables (total). Will provide subside on transportation and storage.

TOP to TOTAL



In a major announcement, Government extends Operation Greens from Tomatoes, Onion and Potatoes (TOP) to ALL fruits and vegetables

Governance and Administrative Reforms

• Amendments to Essential Commodities Act to enable better price realisation for farmers. Food stuff including cereals, edible oil, oilseeds, pulses, onions and potato to be deregulated.

• Agriculture marketing reforms to provide marketing choices to farmers. Under this a central law will be formulated for barrier free inter-state trade and e-trading of agricultural produce.

• Agricultural produce price and quality assurance for farmers

Steps already taken during the lockdown period:

• Minimum support price purchases of more than Rs 74,300 during the two months of lockdown.

• PM Fasal Bima Yojana claims payment of Rs 6,400 crore cleared in the last two months.

• 560 lakh litres of milk procured by cooperatives during the lockdown period.

• Total 111 crore litres extra procured ensuring payment of Rs 4,100 crore.

• All COVID-19 related announcements for fisheries implemented, including registration of 242 shrimp hatcheries, operations of marine capture fisheries and aquaculture relaxed to cover inland fisheries etc.

Sitharaman on Thursday announced a Rs 3.16 lakh crore package comprising free foodgrains for migrant workers, Rs 2 lakh crore concessional credit to farmers and working capital for street vendors.

Together with the Wednesday's Rs 5.94 lakh crore package that mostly comprised off-budget credit line and support to small businesses, shadow banks and electricity distribution companies, the government has unveiled over Rs 9 lakh crore plans out of the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to heal Asia's third-largest economy that was seen hurtling towards its first full-year contraction in four decades.

Sitharaman said each of the eight crore migrant workers, who had to leave their workplaces after imposition of the lockdown on March 25, will get 5 kg grains and 1 kg pulses free for two months.

Also, 50 lakh street vendors who were rendered jobless as the government ordered stay-at-home would be given a working capital loan of Rs 10,000 each to restart businesses.

For farmers, she announced a Rs 2 lakh crore concessional credit through Kisan Credits Cards, benefiting as many as 2.5 crore farmers.

Besides, to meet post-Rabi crop and current Kharif crop requirement of farmers in May and June, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will provide Rs 30,000 crore additional emergency working capital funding to rural cooperative banks and regional rural banks.